OPF To Establish New Female Academic Block In Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would establish OPF Higher Secondary Girls School Academic Block the government's unwavering commitment to providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis.
An official source told APP that the construction of a new Academic Block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School, Rawalpindi reflects the government's dedication to meet the educational needs of both the overseas community and the general public.
At present, 710 students including 279 children of Overseas Pakistanis are enrolled in the said school. New Academic Block will be constructed on an area of 21057 Sqr. Ft to accommodate around 300 more students. The proposed construction work of the new academic block will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.99.93 million. The new academic block includes classrooms, daycare, a conference room, an art studio, a medical room, and a cafeteria.
Highlighting the alignment with the Prime Minister's vision, he underscored the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development's relentless efforts to extend maximum facilities and assistance to Pakistani expatriates, not only domestically but globally. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy, he affirmed the government's commitment to exploring all avenues to facilitate them comprehensively.
He expressed optimism regarding the pivotal role overseas Pakistanis can play in national development, leveraging their knowledge, expertise, and global exposure for the betterment of the country.
He commended the management of OPF for the successful launch of the new academic block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School, Rawalpindi, underscoring the importance of such initiatives in fostering educational growth.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for necessary arrangements to bring back students from Kyrgyz Republic5 minutes ago
-
FIA operations against illegal currency business continue in Swabi, Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
SSP Sanghar visits temples to investigate theft incident5 minutes ago
-
WASA defaulters given last chance till May 31 to clear arrears5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 274,000 cusecs water15 minutes ago
-
CWAs to boost overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad15 minutes ago
-
Citizens advised to take appropriate measures during heat wave15 minutes ago
-
CM KP expresses satisfaction over timely measures for Pakistani student15 minutes ago
-
Expert stresses for early healthy lifestyle modifications to defeat Diabetes25 minutes ago
-
Arrangement finalized for JI 'Gaza Million March'45 minutes ago
-
India victimizing illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders for their political ideology1 hour ago
-
Cattle farmers sensitized to protect animals against blistering heat-wave1 hour ago