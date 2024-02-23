Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Provincial Tobacco Control Cell Sindh and District Administration Hyderabad organized a one-day training program regarding tobacco control laws, which was attended by the officers of provincial departments and district administration, and representatives from civil society and Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI).

According to a handout issued on Friday, the Provincial Coordinator of the Provincial Tobacco Control Cell Tanveer Qaimkhani gave a detailed presentation on tobacco control laws to the participants.

He mentioned that in Pakistan, more than 160,000 individuals die due to tobacco use annually, while around 800 children initiate tobacco use daily.

He further stated that tobacco use in public places and public transport in the country is legally prohibited, and there is a ban on selling tobacco within 50 meters of educational institutions. By collectively implementing tobacco control laws, we can make our cities and country tobacco-free, he added.

During the event, the participants assured that they would ensure the implementation of tobacco control laws in their respective departments.