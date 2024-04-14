Open Menu

Over 55,000 Vehicles Entered Murree During Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Over 55,000 vehicles entered Murree during Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) During Eid ul Fitr, Murree experienced a bustling influx of more than 55,000 vehicles to celebrate the occassion.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan praised the effective arrangements that ensured smooth traffic flow amidst the increased number of visitors.

Khan attributed the success to the effective strategy and meticulous execution of the traffic plan with the deployment of 300 traffic officials which averted any untoward incidents.

During their dedicated efforts, these officers assisted over 12,840 tourists with guidance and support.

Additionally, more than 30,000 awareness and safety pamphlets were distributed among visitors.

During the sacred month of Ramadan and the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the traffic police officers and jawans showcased unwavering dedication and professionalism in their duties, he added.

CTO Taimoor Khan also announced to award commendation certificates to exhibit exemplary performance over there.

Related Topics

Police Murree Vehicles Traffic Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

14 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

1 day ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

1 day ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

1 day ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

1 day ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

1 day ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

1 day ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

1 day ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

1 day ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

1 day ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan