Over 900 AJK Students Were Trapped In Kyrgyzstan By Attacks Of Local Lads
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Parents of the Kyrgyzstan-based students, belonging to Azad Jammu Kashmir have demanded of the Azad Jammu Kashmir government for quick arrangements for evacuation of their offspring trapped in recent reported attacks by the local students on the foreign students, including Pakistani students, besides those hailing from various parts of AJK.
Several Pakistani students, besides other foreign students, were attacked in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and injured by local students as tensions escalated after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and foreign students.
According to sources, at least 300 students in the universities of the Kyrgyz capital belong to AJK.
Expressing satisfaction over the measures being taken by the government of Pakistan to rescue the besieged Pakistani students, including those hailing from AJK, the parents sought urgent steps to ensure safety of lives of the Pakistani students.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar, Saudi FM review preparations for Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
USA-based Kashmiri diaspora calls for urgent action to protect students in Bishkek6 minutes ago
-
Teachers association demands increase of budget for varsities15 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organise a telescope session for students of ICT Schools15 minutes ago
-
Country on Path to Development: Rana Tanveer16 minutes ago
-
PM directs for all out support to assist repatriated students from Bishkek: Musadik25 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti felicitates Hazara community on Hazara Culture Day25 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry rebuild school in N. Waziristan destroyed by terrorists25 minutes ago
-
7 drug dealers apprehended during crackdown35 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to promoting renewable energy: Leghari35 minutes ago
-
'Democracy why and how' Shaheed Bhutto Foundation hosts book launch36 minutes ago
-
Noor Muhammad Dummar emphasizes to enhance capacity of Levies Force, developed it on modern lines36 minutes ago