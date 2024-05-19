Over 900 AJK students were trapped in Kyrgyzstan by attacks of local lads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Parents of the Kyrgyzstan-based students, belonging to Azad Jammu Kashmir have demanded of the Azad Jammu Kashmir government for quick arrangements for evacuation of their offspring trapped in recent reported attacks by the local students on the foreign students, including Pakistani students, besides those hailing from various parts of AJK.

Several Pakistani students, besides other foreign students, were attacked in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and injured by local students as tensions escalated after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and foreign students.

According to sources, at least 300 students in the universities of the Kyrgyz capital belong to AJK.

Expressing satisfaction over the measures being taken by the government of Pakistan to rescue the besieged Pakistani students, including those hailing from AJK, the parents sought urgent steps to ensure safety of lives of the Pakistani students.