KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) An over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders near suburban area called 5-kasi, rescuer said.

The bus driver escaped the scene while police reached out on the spot upon emergency call of an eye witness.

The deceased were identified as Asia Bibi 32, and Husnain 35, while the injured included three-years old Ayesha and six years old Zainab also travelling on the bike.

The injured persons we shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan and the deceased were removed to THQ hospital Kabir Walla for autopsy, added the rescuer.