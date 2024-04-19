Open Menu

Over- Speeding Bus Crushed To Death Two Bike Riders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 11:42 PM

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

An over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders near suburban area called 5-kasi, rescuer said

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) An over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders near suburban area called 5-kasi, rescuer said.

The bus driver escaped the scene while police reached out on the spot upon emergency call of an eye witness.

The deceased were identified as Asia Bibi 32, and Husnain 35, while the injured included three-years old Ayesha and six years old Zainab also travelling on the bike.

The injured persons we shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan and the deceased were removed to THQ hospital Kabir Walla for autopsy, added the rescuer.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Police Driver Asia

Recent Stories

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

2 minutes ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

2 minutes ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

2 minutes ago
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Ga ..

Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza

18 minutes ago
 French teen dies from heart failure after knife at ..

French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school

18 minutes ago
 Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts

Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts

28 minutes ago
 UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day

UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day

28 minutes ago
 Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet at ..

Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet attack

47 minutes ago
 Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendu ..

Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan