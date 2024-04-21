Open Menu

Overcoming Energy Crisis Is Top Priority: Musadik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said on Sunday that the government chalked out a policy to generate affordable electricity to fulfill the nation's energy requirements.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that steps were being taken to improve the exploration policy to accelerate energy exploration in the country.

He said that more than 8 million tons of refined petroleum products were being imported to cater the needs of energy in the country.

He further said that discussions were underway with Saudi officials for their investments in establishing new oil refinery in the country.

More over they showed interest to invest to improve the existing refineries so that we can refine crude petroleum products within the country, he added.

He said, "We separated the tariffs for high and low usage in the previous government to protect and facilitate the lower class."

