Pak, Kyrgyz ministers meet to address recent issue against students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, met with Pakistani counterpart, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, at Queen Elizabeth II Centre London, to address the recent violence against Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Kendirbaeva expressed regret and apologized for the incidents that had caused distress and concern among Pakistani students and their families, said a press release received here on Monday.

The Kyrgyz minister assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure safety and well-being of all foreign students in the country.

In response, the Pakistani Federal minister expressed appreciation for the apology and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to maintain trust and strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Pakistani education minister underscored the importance of providing a peaceful environment for students to continue their studies.