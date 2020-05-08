UrduPoint.com
Pak Post To Deliver Pensions At Doorstep During Holy Month Of Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Pak Post to deliver pensions at doorstep during Holy Month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post would deliver pensions to the doorstep of 1.5 million elderly retired government employees during Holy Month of Ramazan.

According to press release, the decision was taken after special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan aiming to facilitate elderly pensioners amid coronavirus pandemic.

During previous month, Pakistan Post had successfully delivered pensions at doorstep to all retired employees which was also appreciated and acknowledged by Universal Postal Union (UPU). Pakistan Post officials would conduct pension distribution following set SOPs of ministry of health.

The elderly employees were happy and thankful to PM Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed for facilitating them amid risk of COVID-19.

