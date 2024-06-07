Pak-Turkiye Relations Should Be Further Cemented In Agriculture And Education: Envoy
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmed Pacaci said that though Pakistan and Turkiye are enjoying brotherly relations yet these relations should be further cemented in the field of agriculture and education.
Addressing a meeting at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he appreciated the teaching and research services of UAF and hoped that the university would continue its active role in agriculture field in the years to come.
He also agreed to further strengthen linkages between the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the institutions of Turkiye for cooperation in the field of seeds and agricultural machinery.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the UAF had inked 20 memoranda of understanding with Turkish institutions.
He said that the university had run a project under the Turkey program called TIKA. "Turkey has a unique position in seed and agricultural machinery, for which Turkish companies should visit Pakistan to promote mutual relations," he added.
He said that agricultural and educational relations of the two countries were providing support in dealing with common challenges.
Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean of Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Deans Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr. Babar Shahbaz, Dr. Shahid Mahmood, Principal Officer Public Relations Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director Research Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Director External Linkages Dr. Kashif Salemi, Dr. Adnan and others were also present.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU's Academic Council approves new degree programmes17 minutes ago
-
15,66147 women of KP benefited from BISP from April to June 2024: DG18 minutes ago
-
Home Department proposes severe penalties for beggar mafia chiefs18 minutes ago
-
Rs.894.1m imposed on 8752 electricity thieves, 6755 arrested: FESCO spokesman18 minutes ago
-
CS for contingency plan to deal with heavy rains, floods18 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured due to lightening strike18 minutes ago
-
Govt mulling over fast-track completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway critical route: Riaz Pirzada28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner spends busy day with students28 minutes ago
-
LHC extends market hours for Eidul Azha28 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves verdict on Islamabad MNAs' tribunal transfer petition28 minutes ago
-
SC orders issuance of advertisement to summon Qasim Suri28 minutes ago
-
Omega-3 fatty acids linked to better mood, reduced aggression28 minutes ago