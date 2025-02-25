Pak-Vietnam Ties To Be Strengthened: Envoy
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Ambassador of Vietnam H.E Pham Anh Tuan on Tuesday said that Pak-Vietnam ties would be strengthened further in agriculture by taking benefit from each other’s experience
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Ambassador of Vietnam H.E Pham Anh Tuan on Tuesday said that Pak-Vietnam ties would be strengthened further in agriculture by taking benefit from each other’s experience.
He was talking to Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), at VC Secretariat where deans and directors were also present.
He said that Vietnam imports tobacco, yellow corn and cotton from Pakistan in addition to exporting coffee, black pepper and cashew nuts. The bilateral trade relations between the two countries emerged as one of most outstanding fields of the cooperation, he added.
He also lauded the steps being taken by UAF for the development of the agriculture sector.
The meeting also discussed the exchange and demonstration of agricultural technologies especially for small farmers, and cooperation in the areas of animal vaccines and malnutrition.
Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that UAF has joined hand with Washington State University (WSU) and they have wheat lines from WSU that are tolerant to climate changes.
He said that the UAF has introduced high-yielding genetically modified sugarcane for Insect and Herbicide-tolerance. He said that commissioned research is being promoted to solve the real problems of the agriculture sector. The university is also working on introducing industrial hemp as a cash crop, he added.
He said that around 85 percent of the farming community is small farmers and we have to induce latest cutting-edge technologies to solve the problems.
He also stressed to expand the international corner where more international centers can be built with cooperation of the international community including Vietnam.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO
NA body reviews PIACL privatization
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP15 seconds ago
-
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs17 seconds ago
-
Ukraine marks three years of resistance against Russian invasion4 minutes ago
-
Pak-Vietnam ties to be strengthened: Envoy4 minutes ago
-
Art festival 'Aks-e-Lyallpur' ends4 minutes ago
-
Firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel4 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi holds khuli katchery to address public concerns4 minutes ago
-
Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist7 minutes ago
-
4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at Women University7 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding PTI founder's meeting with friends2 hours ago
-
PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds2 hours ago
-
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's pre-arrest bail case2 hours ago