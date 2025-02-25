Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 08:47 PM

Pak-Vietnam ties to be strengthened: Envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Ambassador of Vietnam H.E Pham Anh Tuan on Tuesday said that Pak-Vietnam ties would be strengthened further in agriculture by taking benefit from each other’s experience.

He was talking to Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), at VC Secretariat where deans and directors were also present.

He said that Vietnam imports tobacco, yellow corn and cotton from Pakistan in addition to exporting coffee, black pepper and cashew nuts. The bilateral trade relations between the two countries emerged as one of most outstanding fields of the cooperation, he added.

He also lauded the steps being taken by UAF for the development of the agriculture sector.

The meeting also discussed the exchange and demonstration of agricultural technologies especially for small farmers, and cooperation in the areas of animal vaccines and malnutrition.

Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that UAF has joined hand with Washington State University (WSU) and they have wheat lines from WSU that are tolerant to climate changes.

He said that the UAF has introduced high-yielding genetically modified sugarcane for Insect and Herbicide-tolerance. He said that commissioned research is being promoted to solve the real problems of the agriculture sector. The university is also working on introducing industrial hemp as a cash crop, he added.

He said that around 85 percent of the farming community is small farmers and we have to induce latest cutting-edge technologies to solve the problems.

He also stressed to expand the international corner where more international centers can be built with cooperation of the international community including Vietnam.

