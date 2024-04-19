Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Ensure Safety Of Foreign Nationals: FO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 11:42 PM

The government on Friday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Karachi's Landhi area, saying it was fully committed to ensure the safety of foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The government on Friday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Karachi's Landhi area, saying it was fully committed to ensure the safety of foreign nationals.

"All necessary measures will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice," a Foreign Office news release said.

It added that such dastardly acts only strengthened the resolve of the Government and the people of Pakistan to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

"Pakistan remains committed to ensuring the safety of foreign nationals residing in the country. We will continue to work with our international partners to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

