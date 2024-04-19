Pakistan Committed To Ensure Safety Of Foreign Nationals: FO
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 11:42 PM
The government on Friday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Karachi's Landhi area, saying it was fully committed to ensure the safety of foreign nationals
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The government on Friday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Karachi's Landhi area, saying it was fully committed to ensure the safety of foreign nationals.
"All necessary measures will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice," a Foreign Office news release said.
It added that such dastardly acts only strengthened the resolve of the Government and the people of Pakistan to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.
"Pakistan remains committed to ensuring the safety of foreign nationals residing in the country. We will continue to work with our international partners to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."
Recent Stories
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day
Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet attack
Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding52 seconds ago
-
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area1 minute ago
-
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle57 seconds ago
-
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders59 seconds ago
-
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day28 minutes ago
-
Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers46 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism45 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims46 minutes ago
-
Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign46 minutes ago
-
Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests against non-payment of salaries46 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago