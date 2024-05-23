Pakistan expects 2000 MW solar net metering by June 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Senior politician and Member National Assembly (MNA) Bilal Azhar Kiani Thursday expressed optimism about the growth of solar energy in Pakistan, stating it is expected to reach around 2000 Mega watts (MW) of solar net metering in the country by the end of this current fiscal year.

Kiani attributed the success of solar energy to the increasing number of net metering connections, which have "manifolds" during the current year.

Talking to a private news channel, he clarified that the Federal government has no plans to make net metering unattractive and assured that there will be no changes in the net metering policy.

Additionally, he stated that any policy changes would not apply to consumers who have already installed solar systems in their houses.

The MNA highlighted the benefits of solar energy, stating that anyone who installs a solar panel with a net metering connection can recover their investment in just one and a half years, making it a very attractive proposition.

According to power division statistics, off-grid solar system installation has reached 3000 MW, with the national grid receiving around 2000 MW through net metering.

Kiani praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's solarization policy, which has led to a significant increase in net metering from 500 MW to 2000 MW.

In response to a question, Kiani clarified that the matter of net metering was not discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and instead, they proposed reforms in the power sector.

This development is a positive step towards Pakistan's goal of increasing its use of renewable energy sources and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.