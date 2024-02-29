Pakistan Institute of Education to announce NAT results on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), the apex research institution and think-tank of the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, will announce results of the National Achievement Test (NAT) on March 1.

The NAT is a sample-based assessment that is administered to students in grades 4 and 8 in public schools across all provinces and territories of the countries.

This year's NAT results are particularly important as they are the first to be conducted since the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on education.

The results will provide valuable insights into the learning outcomes of students during this period.

PIE Director General Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya and Georgina Glasby, Assessment Manager from the Cambridge International Assessment will present the NAT 2023 results along with their recommendations for improving outcomes.

The NAT, conducted once every two years, assesses students in a range of subjects, including languages, mathematics and science.

In addition to students, the NAT also assesses the teachers’ content knowledge, and conducts perception surveys of students, their parents, teachers and head teachers to ensure that PIE is able to analyse the learning environment and not just the academic performance of students.

Prior to the launch event, Director General PIE Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya said that the Primary purpose of the NAT was to provide a national-level picture of Pakistan's education system.

NAT would assess the academic performance of students and identify gaps in the education system, Soroya added.

He further added that NAT would inform the improvement of education policies and programs.

It is worth mentioning here that the NAT results will be a valuable resource for the government, education experts, parents, and students. They can be used to inform and guide efforts to improve the quality of education in Pakistan.

The information can be used to identify areas of weakness in the education system and take specific steps to address them.

The NAT 2023 will be formally launched by the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry.