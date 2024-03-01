Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare over political battles

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Friday that the government’s priorities were the welfare of the people over political battles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Friday that the government’s priorities were the welfare of the people over political battles.

Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need to fulfill the expectations of the citizens beyond personal and political agendas.

“The government will do its job honestly", he added saying that PML-N performed back in 2013 in the chaos created by PTI and will perform now.

PML-N in it previous government achieved remarkably in over all law and order situation, power shortage, inflation and Karachi.