Pakistan must establish cybercity to keep pace with fourth industrial revolution: Dr. Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :"Pakistan must establish a cybercity to generate, use, disseminate and share knowledge of networking, internet, internet of things (IoT) and keep pace with the fourth industrial revolution." This was stated by Dr. Kashif Nisar while addressing an online seminar organized by COMSTECH, LEJ and University of Karachi.

In his lecture, he said that our country needs electricity and internet to move forward.

Dr. Nisar talked about the fourth industrial revolution and IoT, smart home technologies, IoT and banking, IR 4.0 in agriculture and tourism, future internet and information-centric networking (ICN).

The fourth industrial revolution is coming with the application of internet of things to industry combined with other technologies like big data, machine learning and 3D printing, he informed by mentioning that the 4th industrial revolution leading the intelligent information society and the digital transformation.

Wearable devices, building and home automation, smart cities, smart manufacturing, smart health care and smart automation are the topics of research and application of tomorrow, he mentioned by quoting examples of application of such technologies from advanced countries.

He gave a snapshot of the future world by mentioning that 10% people will be wearing clothes and reading glasses connected to internet, 1 trillion sensors will be connected to the internet, 1st robotic pharmacist in US, 1st 3D printed car production, 10% driverless cars on US roads and 90% population will be with smart phones by 2025.

Dr. Nisar pointed out that key success factors in the 4th industrial revolution era are technology, industry and society that must be fully equipped with the modern information technologies.

Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, COMSTECH in his introductory remarks mentioned that internet has changed the world and made profound changes in human history.

If we compare the world of pre and post internet, this is the internet that has changed our way of living altogether.

There is not any other technology that has been taken and deployed so rapidly then the Internet. International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi is the first one which started using Internet and Email in 1980s, he said.

Dr. Kashif Nisar got post doctorate from Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand. He did his PhD from University of Technology Malaysia.

His field of study is information technology and networks. Currently he is serving as associate professor at the faculty of computing and informatics Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Sabah, Malaysia.