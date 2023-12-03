Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reach consensus on investment modalities: Solangi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Sunday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had reached a consensus on the investment modalities, paving the path for the ratification of a much-awaited free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council, a development that has been pending for the last 19 years.

In a post on X, the minister said, "If approved, this will mark the first trade and investment agreement that the GCC has entered into with any country in the past 15 years."