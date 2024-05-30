Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

(@FahadShabbir)

N a historic development, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the successful launch of Pakistan Multi Mission Communication Satellite PAKSAT-MM1 from XiChang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) In a historic development, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the successful launch of Pakistan Multi Mission Communication Satellite PAKSAT-MM1 from XiChang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China on Thursday.

The satellite PakSat MM1 has been jointly designed and developed by SUPARCO and China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC).

According to the SUPARCO, this is a Geostationary Satellite based on advanced communication technologies that will greatly enhance the satellite-based communication services of the country and will fulfill the needs of commercial as well as government users.

High Throughput System (HTS) technology on board PakSat-MM1 will substantially boost connectivity to the last mile and will reshape the future of satellite communication in Pakistan.

This will be the key to connect the unconnected with the rest of the country. PakSat MM1 will ensure affordable bandwidth with higher reach within the country.

Sectors such as e-commerce, tele-medicine, e-governance, Pak SBAS svc and many others will be able to grow and serve unlike never before.

PAKSAT-MM1 will also have Pak-SBAS (Pakistan Space Based Augmentation System) payload which will provide the integrity based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services making Pakistan the 11th country in the world that will launch its own SBAS beside USA, Russia, China, Japan, Europe, India, South Korea, Australia, Nigeria and Algeria.

PakSat-MM1 is manifestation of government’s will and commitment to achieve self-reliance in space science, space technology and its applications.

It is also a testament to the longstanding and unshakeable friendship between Pakistan and People's republic of China.

SUPARCO along with the government of Pakistan maintains that this bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the domain of space sciences will open new and mutually beneficial avenues to further cooperation between both the countries.

In his message on this historic day, Chairman SUPARCO, Muhammad Yousaf Khan expressed his gratitude for the unparalleled support of government of Pakistan and Peoples Republic of China. He appreciated the untiring efforts of team of engineers from both countries for the successful completion of project.

Chairman SUPARCO further expressed his resolve that SUPARCO, being the National Space Agency of Pakistan, is committed to the cause of socio-economic uplift of the country through advancement in space sciences.

The salient features of the PAKSAT MM-1 are as follows:

Space Segment : GEO Communication Satellite at 38.2 E

Ground Segment : Control Stations at Lahore and Karachi

Launch Segment : Long March (LM-3B)

Launch : 30 May 2024

Satellite Design Life : 15 years

Mass : ~ 5 ton

Power : 12-14 kW

Payload (s) : Broadband internet, Strategic

Transponders : ~ 60 (C, Ku, Ka and L-Band)

Coverage : Pakistan, Indian Ocean, Middle

East, and parts of Africa and Europe