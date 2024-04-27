Palestine Part Of Pakistan’s DNA; Mushahid Tells Istanbul Int'l Conference
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Saturday said that Palestine was part of Pakistani DNA whereas Palestinians resistance to brutal occupation was fully justified under international law and the UN Charter.
He was addressing the three-day Istanbul International Conference, inaugurated by President Erdogan and being attended by parliamentarians and political leaders from 80 countries, a news release said on Saturday.
Mushahid Hussain, who is member of the 12-member Executive board of Parliamentarians for Palestine and Al Quds, said the entire people and political parties of Pakistan support the just cause of Palestine, as Pakistan’s policy on Palestine was first enunciated by the Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, even before the independence of Pakistan’. Condemning the Gaza conflict, Mushahid termed it the ‘first live televised genocide in modern history’, adding that ‘both Muslim regimes and West countries have let down the Palestinians, except for public opinion in Muslim and Western countries’.
Giving Pakistan’s track record of supporting Palestine, Mushahid Hussain referred to Pakistan being the only non-Arab country to take part in two Arab-Israeli Wars in 1967 and 1973, plus first recognition of PLO under Yasser Arafat took place at the Lahore Islamic Summit in 1974.
Mushahid urged an immediate ceasefire and steps to establish an independent Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital. The Pakistan Parliamentary Delegation attending the conference includes Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, MNAs Sheryar Meher, Chaudhry Shahbaz and Junaid Akbar. The Pakistani delegates also met President Erdogan and Speaker of Turkish Parliament, Dr Noman Kurtulmus.
Recent Stories
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN Report: Global Malnutrition hits record High, 282 Million affected in 20232 minutes ago
-
WUM students present papers in int'l conference2 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over demise of APP's Chitral correspondent2 minutes ago
-
PPP prioritizes dialogue over hatred: Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Construction industry backbone of country's economy: Governor12 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah hails inception of parliamentary democracy12 minutes ago
-
BISP registration process continues in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
CCPO vows to eliminate online gambling22 minutes ago
-
Governor listens to problems, resolves on spot22 minutes ago
-
Power Division refutes news item about imposing fixed tax on solar power generation32 minutes ago
-
Livestock provides 400 poultry units in Sargodha region42 minutes ago
-
69 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs42 minutes ago