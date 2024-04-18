Pb govt gives Saeed Ahmed CO MCM charge

Municipal Officer Regulation Saeed Ahmed has been given additional charge of CO Corporation in absence of Chaudhary Farmaish Ali who is on leave

The Punjab government has issued a formal notification in this regard.

It merits mentioning here that the CO Metropolitan Corporation Multan (MCM) Chaudhry Farmaish is currently on leave for offering Umrah.

Commissioner Multan Division and Administrator MCM Mariam Khan, while ordering crackdown on corrupt elements, instructed Saeed Ahmed to promptly address complaints related to the corporation in the city, said a news release issued here on Thursday.