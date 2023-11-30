(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) will conduct a mock full-scale airport emergency exercise at Islamabad International Airport on November 30 (Thursday).

According to PCAA, this exercise is conducted once in two years in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and recommended practices.

The exercise is aimed to test the operational readiness of PCAA's Crisis and Emergency Response Plan (CERP), with a specific focus on evaluating and strengthening the coordinated response efforts of both PCAA's internal departments and external emergency services.

The Primary objective of this exercise is to enhance coordination among the participating departments, ensuring they are fully prepared to conduct rescue and firefighting operations in the event of an aircraft accident at the airport.

This proactive approach underscores PCAA's commitment to passenger safety and emergency preparedness.

A diverse group of participants will be involved, including PCAA's own emergency teams, external fire and rescue services, medical personnel from hospitals, ambulance services, and various security agencies.

To simulate a real-life emergency, an aircraft will be used during the drill. The exercise will involve boarding mock passengers, carrying out firefighting and rescue operations, and managing the transportation and care of dummy casualty passengers.

The PCAA said that no flight schedule or operations will be affected by this exercise.