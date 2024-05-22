PDMA issues heatwave alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a heatwave alert was issued on Tuesday by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

An important meeting was held in the committee room under the chairmanship of DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia. Measures to prevent heat wave in South Punjab were reviewed. DCs of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan participated in the meeting through video link. Officers of MD Cholistan Development Authority, Rescue, Municipal, Health Department, Civil Defense and education Department also participated through video link.

The DG PDMA was briefed by the administrative officers about measures to prevent heat wave. Water bowers are being provided in Thal and Cholistan districts.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that DCs should remain alert in the current situation and there is no room for negligence. According to the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, all possible support should be provided to the citizens, adding that 4/4 water tankers have been provided for Thal and Cholistan. A tanker has a capacity of about 12,000 liters of water. There is fear of heat wave in Punjab till May 27.

The DG PDMA also issued instructions to set up heatwave counters in hospitals. He further said that the supply of medicines to prevent heat wave should be ensured. All departments can fight the heat wave by working together. The public is requested to take precautionary measures. Call PDMA Helpline 1129 or Rescue 1122 in emergency situation.