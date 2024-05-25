Open Menu

PEPA, FED Launch Campaign To Ensure Zero Plastic At Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PEPA, FED launch campaign to ensure zero plastic at schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) To celebrate and make a commitment to World Environment Day 2024, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA) in collaboration with the DG Federal Directorate of Education has started a campaign to reduce plastic pollution in all public schools aim ensure zero plastic.

The campaign was not temporary, but it will now be an integrated part of education for all children while creating awareness for the generations who may not face plastic pollution or heat waves in future, said a press release here on Saturday.

The campaign was kicked off to ensure a plastic-free ambiance so that every person could get safe drinking water as well.

DG-FED Tanveer Ahmad and DG Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf jointly passed on this message to reduce plastic pollution and water conservation to more than 400 schools with more than 70,000 children and teachers under FED.

It will be a permanent feature of all schools to aware students of the subject and make them more aware of environmental protection and climate action required in the present era, especially for Pakistan.

