PEPA, FED Launch Campaign To Ensure Zero Plastic At Schools
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) To celebrate and make a commitment to World Environment Day 2024, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA) in collaboration with the DG Federal Directorate of Education has started a campaign to reduce plastic pollution in all public schools aim ensure zero plastic.
The campaign was not temporary, but it will now be an integrated part of education for all children while creating awareness for the generations who may not face plastic pollution or heat waves in future, said a press release here on Saturday.
The campaign was kicked off to ensure a plastic-free ambiance so that every person could get safe drinking water as well.
DG-FED Tanveer Ahmad and DG Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf jointly passed on this message to reduce plastic pollution and water conservation to more than 400 schools with more than 70,000 children and teachers under FED.
It will be a permanent feature of all schools to aware students of the subject and make them more aware of environmental protection and climate action required in the present era, especially for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects six more connections48 seconds ago
-
Sindh Govt starts clearing Lyari Riverbed off encroachments11 minutes ago
-
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King’s commendation11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, magistrates11 minutes ago
-
Collaboration between Industry, academia vital for national productivity11 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses PPP's commitment to political, economic stability21 minutes ago
-
Thieves deprived a citizens from new bike21 minutes ago
-
Minister moves to curb indiscriminate use of antibiotics21 minutes ago
-
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exports by 55% to $431M ..22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi seeks plan to establish 'Safe City' in Dasu, Chilas31 minutes ago
-
KP govt presented politically stunt budget: QWP31 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam welcomes UAE's $10 billion investment41 minutes ago