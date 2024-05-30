Performance Of Price Control Magistrates Evaluated In Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A meeting of the Price Control Committee on Thursday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.
The DC stated that Price Control Magistrates should actively work to eliminate profiteering and hoarding. The meeting was informed that a crackdown is ongoing in Bahawalpur District to eliminate profiteering and hoarding as per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz.
The DC said that price lists should be displayed prominently so that consumers do not face any difficulty at the time of purchasing. He reviewed the individual performance of Price Control Magistrates. He instructed that food items should be sold at the prescribed price and tandoori roti and naan should be sold at the prescribed price.
He said that strict legal action would be taken on receipt of complaints of selling tandoori roti and naan at a price higher than the prescribed price.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmed Sher Gondal, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Incharge Monitoring Cell Dr. Malik Muhammad Safdar, and Price Control Magistrates.
System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zishan briefed the meeting that from May 27 to May 29, the Price Control Magistrates visited 4925 shops, stalls, and markets to review the sale of food items at the prescribed price. During this period, Rs. 355,000 was fined for violations. One First Information Report (FIR) was registered, one shop was sealed, and 42 profiteers were arrested.
