PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The KoiJawaazNahi (No-justifications) campaign reached Peshawar, bringing its impactful message to the heart of the city marking the 16 Days of activism against gender-based violence.

The event held at Peshawar Museum underscored Peshawar's commitment to championing the cause and raising awareness against gender-based violence.

Supported by the Government of Japan, this initiative aims to spotlight the persistent challenge of gender-based violence, fostering collective action for prevention and elimination.

Muhammad Farooq, Additional Secretary Social Welfare Department, in his welcome speech said, We are pleased to welcome you at this impactful gathering during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Today, we stand united, declaring loudly and unequivocally that there is no excuse for any form of violence. As we embark on this journey to raise awareness and foster change, let our actions become the catalyst for a world where equality and justice prevail.The 16 Days of activism against gender-based violence is an international civil society-led annual campaign.

It commences from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of violence against women, and ends on December 10 Human Rights Day, indicating that violence against women is the most pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.

While addressing the audiences, Nabila Malik, Head of Communications, UN Women Pakistan, stated Let us embody the spirit of KoiJawaazNahi no room for silence, no space for excuses and let us remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a world where every woman and girl can live without the fear of violence.

By working together, we can bring a positive change and build a more inclusive and equitable society. I encourage everyone to actively participate, listen, and learn from these 16 Days of Activism.

Asif Raza, Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, KP said,It is both a privilege and a call to action to stand before you during this significant event marking the UN Women's 16 Days of Activism. Today we rally under the powerful hashtag KoiJawaazNahi and raise voice against the insidious persistence of gender-based violence.

The KoiJawaazNahi campaign was launched at Mohenjo-Daro followed by Quetta and now in Peshawar before culminating in Islamabad.

The Primary concept behind this initiative involves illuminating historical structures in these cities with orange, accompanied by street theatre performances and an exhibition highlighting the contributions of home-based workers.

Concurrently, the campaign actively promotes and advocates for this year's theme, "Invest to prevent violence against women and girls," aiming to reach the masses.

APP/ash/