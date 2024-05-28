Open Menu

PHA Organizes Rally To Celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PHA organizes rally to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday organized a rally in connection with ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’.

The rally was led by Director General (DG) PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha. PHA staff, students and citizens belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally which started from PHA Head Office and concluded at Liaquat Bagh, Murree Road.

The DG on the occasion said that Pakistan became a nuclear power on May 28, 1998, and Pakistan's prestige and integrity at the global level increased and Pakistan's defense was made impregnable.

Ahmad Hasan Ranjha said that 'Youm-e-Takbeer’ was celebrated today on the occasion of its 26th anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests with the determination to show unity and solidarity in every field of life to protect the territorial integrity, freedom and sovereignty of Pakistan.

It was May 28, 1998 that led to the acquisition of invincible defense capabilities for Pakistan and ensured regional stability through the balance of power, he added.

Ahmad Hasan Ranjha further said that for the people of Pakistan, ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ is also a day to renew the pledge that the security of the beloved country would never be compromised.

“We pledge on this day that the way Pakistan's defense was made impregnable on May 28, 1998, we will all work together day and night to ensure the economic security of the country,” he added.

Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, security and stability of the country. The participants carrying national flags and banners also raised slogans ‘Allahu Akbar and Pakistan Zindabad.’

Related Topics

Pakistan Murree Nuclear Road Rawalpindi Progress Bagh May All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

30 minutes ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

41 minutes ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

1 hour ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

1 hour ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

2 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

7 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

19 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan