PHA Organizes Rally To Celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday organized a rally in connection with ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’.
The rally was led by Director General (DG) PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha. PHA staff, students and citizens belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally which started from PHA Head Office and concluded at Liaquat Bagh, Murree Road.
The DG on the occasion said that Pakistan became a nuclear power on May 28, 1998, and Pakistan's prestige and integrity at the global level increased and Pakistan's defense was made impregnable.
Ahmad Hasan Ranjha said that 'Youm-e-Takbeer’ was celebrated today on the occasion of its 26th anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests with the determination to show unity and solidarity in every field of life to protect the territorial integrity, freedom and sovereignty of Pakistan.
It was May 28, 1998 that led to the acquisition of invincible defense capabilities for Pakistan and ensured regional stability through the balance of power, he added.
Ahmad Hasan Ranjha further said that for the people of Pakistan, ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ is also a day to renew the pledge that the security of the beloved country would never be compromised.
“We pledge on this day that the way Pakistan's defense was made impregnable on May 28, 1998, we will all work together day and night to ensure the economic security of the country,” he added.
Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, security and stability of the country. The participants carrying national flags and banners also raised slogans ‘Allahu Akbar and Pakistan Zindabad.’
