PHC Orders Removal Of Former NA Speaker’s Name From ECL
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah on Thursday ordered the removal of the name of former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser from Exit Control List (ECL).
During the hearing, the lawyer of the petitioner Moazzam Butt Advocate told the court that Asad Qaiser was the former speaker of the National Assembly, he intended to perform a religious obligation of Umrah but he was stopped.
On the query of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, the petitioner's lawyer told the court that on June 23, the name of Asad Qaiser was put on ECL.
The court declared the order of putting Asad Qaiser's name in ECL as illegal and ordered the immediate removal of his name from the list.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railway police foil narcotics smuggling attempt22 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs complete computerization of land records22 minutes ago
-
Solangi calls for promoting trend of research among people32 minutes ago
-
8200 kg substandard, rotten chicken pieces discarded32 minutes ago
-
Autocratic Hindutva rule, undeclared martial law imposed in IIOJK33 minutes ago
-
SUS&T, AU to provide 100pc scholarships to children of martyr, injured officials33 minutes ago
-
Autocratic Hindutva rule, undeclared martial law imposed in IIOJK43 minutes ago
-
X refuses to follow Indian govt’s order to block accounts, posts linked to farmers’ protest1 hour ago
-
EC to hold hearing in alleged rigging in NA-11 case on Feb 261 hour ago
-
Five killed, 17 injured in tractor-trolly-van collision2 hours ago
-
Man arrested for attempting to assassinate his father12 hours ago
-
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik virtually partic ..12 hours ago