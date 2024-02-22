PHC orders removal of former NA Speaker’s name from ECL

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah on Thursday ordered the removal of the name of former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser from Exit Control List (ECL).

During the hearing, the lawyer of the petitioner Moazzam Butt Advocate told the court that Asad Qaiser was the former speaker of the National Assembly, he intended to perform a religious obligation of Umrah but he was stopped.

On the query of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, the petitioner's lawyer told the court that on June 23, the name of Asad Qaiser was put on ECL.

The court declared the order of putting Asad Qaiser's name in ECL as illegal and ordered the immediate removal of his name from the list.

