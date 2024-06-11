PHC restricts WSSP from dumping of solid waste near populated area, directs for locating alternate site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A division bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) while restricting Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) from dumping of solid waste in proximity of populated area at Warsak road, has directed for locating an alternate site on emergency basis.

The decision was taken over a petition filed by residents of Officer Garden Colony on Warsak Road through Advocate Rab Nawaz Khan.

In the petition, it was submitted that WSSP is dumping solid waste in its parking yard located in the vicinity of Officers Garden Colony, creating inconvenience to the residents through spread of bad smell besides posing serious health hazards.

“Huge amount of solid waste of Peshawar District is being dumped on daily basis at an open place adjacent to Officers Garden Colony, Warsak Road which not only had badly affected the environment but also serving as a major source of spreading disease in the locality,” reads the petition.

Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud who also holds the office of CEO of WSSP appeared before the court in the case and expressed his willingness of taking any legal step to redress the grievance of dwellers of the locality.

Honorable Judges including Justice S.M Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmad in their judgement expressed grave concern over solid waste management practices in the country.

Around 20 million tons of solid waste is generated annually with annual growth rate of about 2.4 percent and all major cities are facing enormous challenges in tackling the problem of urban waste, they observed.

Like other developing countries, waste management in Pakistan is plagued by a wide variety of social, cultural, legislative and economic issues, they added.

The divisional bench after hearing of arguments on Tuesday directed WSSP to locate an alternate site on emergency basis and emergent measures may be taken to shift the site from Officers Garden Colony.

The court also issued guidelines of WSSP to remove the waste if any dumped on daily basis till alternate arrangements are made.

Fumigation should be carried out on daily basis at the dumping site and burning of solid waste at the site should be strictly prohibited.

The court also directed for creating of a buffer zone in the form of plantation near the boundary walls towards residential area.

Assistant Director (Litigation) Environment Protection Agency (EPA) KP is also directed to visit and submit report regarding shifting of site.