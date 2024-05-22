- Home
- Pakistan
- PM for early completion of Islamabad's IT Park, third party evaluation of software parks
PM For Early Completion Of Islamabad's IT Park, Third Party Evaluation Of Software Parks
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday instructed for the early completion of IT Park being developed in Islamabad and carrying out the third-party performance evaluation of software technology parks.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the matters related to the IT parks, lauded the establishment of such parks in the country to promote information technology, IT exports and to facilitate the startups.
Briefing the prime minister about the IT Parks, the officers of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications said that Islamabad's IT Park being established through South Korean cooperation, would be completed by next year.
The facility would feature startups, incubation centers, banks, restaurants and other facilities.
Besides, another IT Park being developed with South Korea's support near the Jinnah International Airport of Karachi would be completed by 2027.
Moreover, 43 software technology parks had been established in 20 cities. By 2025, around 100 new E-Rozgar centers and 10 new software technology parks will be developed.
Federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema and Muhammad Aurangzeb, State Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, PM's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO announces action against illegal constructions near high power transmission lines3 minutes ago
-
Campaign launched in Sargodha to operationalise all water filtration plants3 minutes ago
-
Turkish Consul General calls on Sindh Culture Minister3 minutes ago
-
Fine imposed on owner of textile unit3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on encroachments, illegal housing schemes underway4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding fixing price of food items4 minutes ago
-
Sexagenarian woman commits suicide4 minutes ago
-
ADCR chairs District Intelligence Committee meeting; reviews ICT's security4 minutes ago
-
Collaborative efforts on climate change necessary for national level impact: Romina4 minutes ago
-
Virtual Women Police Station arrests man for harassing students14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, Mari Petroleum bring clean water to North Waziristan14 minutes ago
-
Tarar shares information of Raoof Hasan incident with Senate14 minutes ago