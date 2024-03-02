Open Menu

PM In-waiting Shehbaz Sharif Felicitates APNS Office Bearers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 11:25 PM

Prime Minister nominated, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), following the successful conclusion of their Annual Meeting at the APNS House, Karachi

He has felicitated newly-elected APNS President Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Imtinan Shahid, Vice President Muhammad Aslam Kazi, Joint Secretary Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani and Finance Secretary Shahab Zuberi.

Shehbaz Sharif, recognizing the importance of a vibrant and independent press, extended his warmest wishes to the newly elected leadership. He acknowledges the crucial role that the APNS plays in upholding journalistic integrity and promoting the freedom of the press in Pakistan.

"I extend my congratulations to the newly elected leadership. I hope the APNS leadership will remain committed to upholding the values of a independent and responsible. I recognize the indispensable role that the APNS plays in shaping public discourse and holding those in power to account. The press is the cornerstone of democracy, and it is imperative that we support and protect its freedom," Mian Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

He said that under the capable leadership of President Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and her team, the APNS will continue to serve as a beacon of journalistic excellence and a voice for the people. Together, we will navigate the challenges ahead and strive to create an environment where the media can thrive.

"My government will stand shoulder to shoulder with the APNS and the wider media fraternity, advocating for fair treatment, transparent policies, and increased support to ensure the sustainability of the print media industry."

He maintained that in these times of rapid change and technological advancement, it was crucial that we adapted while staying true to our core values. The APNS had a vital role to play in shaping the future of journalism in Pakistan.

“For the media is not just an industry; it is the voice of the people, the guardian of truth, and the cornerstone of democracy. Together, let us continue to uphold these principles and strive for a brighter future for our nation," he said.

The APNS, under the stewardship of its new leadership, remains committed to advancing the interests of the print media industry and confronting the myriad challenges it faces in an evolving digital landscape.

