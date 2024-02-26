PML-N Advocates Nation's Progress Over Political Revenge: Ranjha
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 11:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday said that Maryam Nawaz's first speech as Chief Minister reflects the PML-N philosophy of putting the country’s progress first over politics of hatred and retribution.
Talking to a private news station, he stated that PML-N does not believe in hatred and revenge politics as Maryam Nawaz spoke of forgiveness and delivery, whereas our leadership was targeted for political revenge during the PTI's tenure.
Replying to a query related to reserve seats, Ranjha said that the matter of these seats was delayed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) due to some technicalities.
It was against the country's interests to prevent the constitutional model from being implemented due to few reserve seats, he added.
