PML-N, MQM Pledge Continued Federal Level Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to continue support and cooperation with each other at the federal level
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to continue support and cooperation with each other at the Federal level.
Senator Ishaq Dar in a statement said that the decision was reached during a coordination committee meeting between Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan.
The consultation between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and MQM regarding government formation persisted.
Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan participated in the meeting on behalf of Muslim League (N).
Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal participated on behalf of MQM Pakistan.
Recent Stories
KU 21 Senate meeting approves annual actual statement of accounts
Pakistan keen to boost chromium ore exports to China
UNSC must take action to push for a ceasefire in Gaza: Chinese spokesperson
Inter-District Football & Volleyball Tournament (Girls) on Feb 22
DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem M ..
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 24
Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU 21 Senate meeting approves annual actual statement of accounts2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration30 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem Medical College Audit ..30 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies33 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala33 minutes ago
-
SFA inaugurates Food Testing Lab in Tando Jam33 minutes ago
-
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 2433 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children35 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe35 minutes ago
-
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner35 minutes ago
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday50 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana51 minutes ago