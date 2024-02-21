PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to continue support and cooperation with each other at the Federal level.

Senator Ishaq Dar in a statement said that the decision was reached during a coordination committee meeting between Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan.

The consultation between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and MQM regarding government formation persisted.

Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan participated in the meeting on behalf of Muslim League (N).

Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal participated on behalf of MQM Pakistan.