PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting and cooperating with each other at the Federal level in a meeting held here.

Senator Ishaq Dar in a statement said that the decision was reached during a coordination committee meeting between Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan.

The consultation between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and MQM regarding government formation persisted.

Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal represented MQM Pakistan.

In yet another meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan, President of Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP), assured the full and unconditional support of Pakistan Muslim League (N) at the federal and provincial levels.