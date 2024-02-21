Open Menu

PML-N, MQM Pledge Continued Federal Level Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 11:18 PM

PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting and cooperating with each other at the federal level in a meeting held here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting and cooperating with each other at the Federal level in a meeting held here.

Senator Ishaq Dar in a statement said that the decision was reached during a coordination committee meeting between Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan.

The consultation between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and MQM regarding government formation persisted.

Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal represented MQM Pakistan.

In yet another meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan, President of Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP), assured the full and unconditional support of Pakistan Muslim League (N) at the federal and provincial levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Farooq Sattar Ishaq Dar Abdul Aleem Khan Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

4 minutes ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

4 minutes ago
 Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed mi ..

Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

7 minutes ago
 Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation w ..

Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui

1 minute ago
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

1 minute ago
 Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

1 minute ago
 AJK President for improving the quality of educati ..

AJK President for improving the quality of education

2 minutes ago
 UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; ..

UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'

2 minutes ago
 Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sam ..

Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample

2 minutes ago
 Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident

Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan