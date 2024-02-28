Open Menu

PML-N Parliamentary Party, Allies Set To Meet Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2024 | 04:07 PM

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today

Nawaz Sharif will host a dinner at the Punjab House in honor of the MPAs-elect.

LAHORE (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party and its allies are set to convene for a significant meeting today. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will preside over the meeting scheduled for 3pm at Parliament House.

The agenda includes endorsing Shehbaz Sharif's nomination for the prime ministerial candidacy along with deliberations on various crucial matters. Additionally, strategies for the upcoming National Assembly session on Thursday will be discussed.

Attendance of the newly-elected National Assembly members has been mandated for the meeting.

Following this, the allies will hold a separate meeting to chart out the future plan of action.

In another development, Nawaz Sharif will host a dinner at the Punjab House in honor of the MPAs-elect.

