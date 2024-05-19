(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Saturday that the upcoming budget will focus on expanding the tax base rather than increasing tax rates.

This directive comes directly from the Prime Minister, who aims to implement serious measures for economic revival.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the government's commitment to achieving economic goals through strategic initiatives.

He said that key measures include the restructuring of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and bringing the retail sector in major cities into the tax net.

Additionally, there will be a push towards the digitalization of the tax system to enhance efficiency and compliance, he added.

He also highlighted the government's dedication to privatization initiative, with plans to start the disposal of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by the end of June.

Other entities, such as Islamabad Airports and similar institutions, were also slated for privatization as part of this policy.