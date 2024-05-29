Police Arrest Nine Gamblers; Recover Rs 30,000 Stake Money
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 30,000 stake money, seven mobile phones, four gold rings and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Riasat, Nazakat, Amir, Qasim, Mushtaq, Tariq, Sarfraz, Ifran and Kamran, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
Police recovered Rs 30,000, seven mobile phones, four gold rings and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
