- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private vehicles
Police Arrest Traders, Civilian For Trading, Using Police Lights For Private Vehicles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 11:24 PM
On the directions of the Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the Hyderabad police arrested 4 traders and a car owner in connection with selling and using police lights, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) On the directions of the Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the Hyderabad police arrested 4 traders and a car owner in connection with selling and using police lights, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates.
The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that 4 shopkeepers were arrested from the show parts market in Khokhar Mohalla area for selling and installing the police lights and sirens in private vehicles.
He said Adnan Qureshi, Syed Rashid Shah, Chand Muhammad Khaskheli and Muhammad Abbass Jaffari were arrested red handed by the City police station while selling those items.
They were also booked in 2 separate FIRs under sections 170, 171, 420, 484, 465 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the state’s complaint.
According to the spokesman, the police also confiscated the banned items from their shops.
The City police also apprehended a man, Abdul Majeed Memon, in connection with using the police lights in his private car bearing registration number BSX-859, a Suzuki Cultus.
APP/zmb
Recent Stories
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah La ..
Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, rejects unrest politics
Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in Lahore
APNS elects new office-bearers
Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges
Caretaker govt fulfilled its promises with masses: Solangi
World Civil Defence Day observed in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF3 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challenges7 minutes ago
-
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers1 minute ago
-
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan1 minute ago
-
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur imposes ban on all kinds ..1 minute ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah Lai1 minute ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, rejects unrest politics1 minute ago
-
Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in Lahore1 minute ago
-
APNS elects new office-bearers1 minute ago
-
Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges1 minute ago
-
Caretaker govt fulfilled its promises with masses: Solangi1 minute ago
-
World Civil Defence Day observed in KP1 minute ago