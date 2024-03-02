Open Menu

Police Arrest Traders, Civilian For Trading, Using Police Lights For Private Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 11:24 PM

On the directions of the Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the Hyderabad police arrested 4 traders and a car owner in connection with selling and using police lights, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) On the directions of the Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the Hyderabad police arrested 4 traders and a car owner in connection with selling and using police lights, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that 4 shopkeepers were arrested from the show parts market in Khokhar Mohalla area for selling and installing the police lights and sirens in private vehicles.

He said Adnan Qureshi, Syed Rashid Shah, Chand Muhammad Khaskheli and Muhammad Abbass Jaffari were arrested red handed by the City police station while selling those items.

They were also booked in 2 separate FIRs under sections 170, 171, 420, 484, 465 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the state’s complaint.

According to the spokesman, the police also confiscated the banned items from their shops.

The City police also apprehended a man, Abdul Majeed Memon, in connection with using the police lights in his private car bearing registration number BSX-859, a Suzuki Cultus.

