Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals: SSP Larkana
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Larkana Police arrested two criminals and seized weapons on Saturday in two separate alleged encounters
LARKAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Larkana Police arrested two criminals and seized weapons on Saturday in two separate alleged encounters.
According to the report, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that under the leadership of Hydari Police Station Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paras Bakrani, Ghulam Bhutto Road and Lashari Police Station Police DSP Rutodero Tabish Ali Shah headed the Labano water canal areas.
The SSP said that two criminals were arrested after being found with weapons during a purposeful confrontation.
He said that the criminal arrested from Hydari police station has been identified as Shafiq Kalhoro and the criminal arrested from Lashari police station has been identified as Farhan Chandio.
He further informed that the two arrested criminals are involved in many cases and crimes of serious nature.
On the other hand, both criminals who were injured in the alleged encounter were taken to the hospital in Trauma Center where they were given medical aid.
Recent Stories
Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division
RoboTec 24 kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad
Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in nine operations
Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging
Regenerative Economics to revolutionize urban development in developing countrie ..
South Korean doctors reject govt proposal to end strike
Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day : Punjab Chief Minister Marya ..
Waqar Mehdi condemns PTI's behaviour during President's address to joint session
Pakistani heroes: unity, resilience shine amidst crisis in Sharjah
SPAR6C hosts workshops to drive Decarbonization in Pakistan’s Cement Industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected3 minutes ago
-
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in nine operations3 minutes ago
-
Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging6 minutes ago
-
Regenerative Economics to revolutionize urban development in developing countries: Experts6 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif3 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi condemns PTI's behaviour during President's address to joint session3 minutes ago
-
SPAR6C hosts workshops to drive Decarbonization in Pakistan’s Cement Industry3 minutes ago
-
FBR conducts crackdown against illegal cigarettes sellers in Haripur and Havelian33 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for fake dacoity call33 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast in Sindh47 minutes ago