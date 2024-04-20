Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana

Larkana Police arrested two criminals and seized weapons on Saturday in two separate alleged encounters

LARKAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Larkana Police arrested two criminals and seized weapons on Saturday in two separate alleged encounters.

According to the report, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that under the leadership of Hydari Police Station Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paras Bakrani, Ghulam Bhutto Road and Lashari Police Station Police DSP Rutodero Tabish Ali Shah headed the Labano water canal areas.

The SSP said that two criminals were arrested after being found with weapons during a purposeful confrontation.

He said that the criminal arrested from Hydari police station has been identified as Shafiq Kalhoro and the criminal arrested from Lashari police station has been identified as Farhan Chandio.

He further informed that the two arrested criminals are involved in many cases and crimes of serious nature.

On the other hand, both criminals who were injured in the alleged encounter were taken to the hospital in Trauma Center where they were given medical aid.