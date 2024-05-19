Police Arrests Drug Dealer, Recovered 1400 Kg Hashish
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Kohat Usterzai Police on Sunday arrested a drug dealer during an operation and recovered 1400 kg of hashish from his possession.
According to Kohat Police sources, the operation led by SHO Usterzai Noor Muhammad, arrested suspected drug dealer Syed Raza with a huge consignment of hashish.
A case has been registered against the detained drug dealer at the Usterzai police station.
APP/azq/378
