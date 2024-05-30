Police arrests drug peddler, recover mainpuri, motorcycle

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered mainpuri from his possession.

SHO Sakhi Pir Police Station Sajid Ali Abbasi along with his team while conducting a raid in his territorial jurisdiction, arrested a drug peddler Ehtesham Yousufzai and recovered 280 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

The police team while intensifying crackdown, recovered a motorcycle and after completing necessary investigation, handed it over to owner Ali Qureshi.

The citizen have expressed gratitude to SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali and SHO Sakhi Pir Police station,

Police has registered a case against drug peddler under Mainpuri/Gutka Act.