Police Bust Motorcycle Theft Gang; Arrest 2 Suspects
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In a proactive operation, the district Central Police apprehended two individuals allegedly belonging to a motorcycle theft gang, acting on intelligence sources.
As per the spokesperson of the SSP District Central on Monday, the suspects had been under the radar of police due to their suspected involvement in a string of street crimes within the jurisdiction of the New Karachi Division.
The detained individuals were reportedly engaged in the snatching of mobile phones, cash, and motorcycles.
Identified as Haneen, son of Wasim, and Naveed, son of Dilshad, the apprehended suspects were found in possession of a 30 bore pistol with a loaded magazine, a stolen mobile phone, and a stolen motorcycle.
The recovered mobile phone was traced to a theft incident in New Karachi, while the motorcycle was reported stolen from Bilal Colony, case of which was registered at the Bilal Colony police station.
A case for possessing illegal weapons has been registered against the arrested and further investigations underway.
Recent Stories
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NHA working with relevant departments to reopen road closed due to heavy rains, landslides31 minutes ago
-
World vaccination week to be observed in Tharparkar from April 241 hour ago
-
Shifting of offices to new South Punjab secretariat1 hour ago
-
Minor boy killed in wall collapse incident1 hour ago
-
New laurels for PU in QS subject ranking1 hour ago
-
Man’s body found from well1 hour ago
-
DC inspects rain drains of Sirki Road Quetta1 hour ago
-
10 injured in accident, robbery1 hour ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide facilities to those affected by recent rains: MPA Samad2 hours ago
-
Opposition unable to lead protest movement against government: Gabol2 hours ago
-
Kashmiri leader denounces Indian Rail Project as "Environmental Disaster"2 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews security plan of passengers on national highways2 hours ago