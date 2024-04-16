Open Menu

Police Bust Motorcycle Theft Gang; Arrest 2 Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Police bust motorcycle theft gang; arrest 2 suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In a proactive operation, the district Central Police apprehended two individuals allegedly belonging to a motorcycle theft gang, acting on intelligence sources.

As per the spokesperson of the SSP District Central on Monday, the suspects had been under the radar of police due to their suspected involvement in a string of street crimes within the jurisdiction of the New Karachi Division.

The detained individuals were reportedly engaged in the snatching of mobile phones, cash, and motorcycles.

Identified as Haneen, son of Wasim, and Naveed, son of Dilshad, the apprehended suspects were found in possession of a 30 bore pistol with a loaded magazine, a stolen mobile phone, and a stolen motorcycle.

The recovered mobile phone was traced to a theft incident in New Karachi, while the motorcycle was reported stolen from Bilal Colony, case of which was registered at the Bilal Colony police station.

A case for possessing illegal weapons has been registered against the arrested and further investigations underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station Mobile From

Recent Stories

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

3 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

4 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

4 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

5 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

5 hours ago
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

7 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

8 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

11 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

11 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan