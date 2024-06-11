Open Menu

Police Claim To Arrest Purse Snatcher In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Police claim to arrest purse snatcher in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) In a swift response to a recent purse snatching incident, Rawalpindi police have successfully captured the culprit and recovered a big amount of stolen cash.

The suspect identified as Umair Hassan was apprehended after snatching woman's purse during a shopping excursion. The stolen purse contained an amount of Rs 2,67,000.

According to a police spokesman, Umair Hassan was involved in the stealing activity. The incident occurred when the accused targeted a woman during her shopping.

City Police have registered a case and initiating a thorough investigation into the matter.

SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem, emphasized that the accused would face the law for his crime.

He further reiterated that such prompt and effective actions by law enforcement send a clear message that criminal activities will not be tolerated in Rawalpindi.

