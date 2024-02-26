Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 06:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Police foiled smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods and apprehended culprits found involved in this henious activity.

According to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui, the suspects were trying to smuggle non-custom paid goods worth millions of rupees.

Acting on a tip-off, police team conducted a raid at Main Road Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Block 16, Federal B Area and arrested the suspects identified as Sherullah and Samiullah.

During searching a pickup vehicle, police recovered 70 cartons of various spare parts and electronic items.

Police also nabbed suspects for further investigations.

