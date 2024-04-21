Open Menu

Polling Process For By-election On NA-44 Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Polling process for by-election on NA-44 starts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The polling process for by-elections on national assembly seat NA-44, DI Khan-I has been started amid tight security arrangements in Dera Ismail Khan.

The polling started at 08:00 a.m. and will remain continued till 05:00 p.m. without any break.

It is worth mentioning here that the national assembly seat NA-44 was vacated by Ali Amin Gandapur upon after being elected as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.

The candidates of different political parties and independents have installed camps outside various polling stations to guide voters.

The constituency has a total of 396661 registered voters including 211,032 men and 185629 women. A total of 358 polling stations including 126 for men, 115 for women besides combined ones were established to facilitate voters.

The foolproof security arrangements had been made at all polling stations as out of 358, 134 polling stations have been declared as normal, while 221 are sensitive, and 03 are highly sensitive.

About 4000 police officers and personnel besides Pakistan Army and FC personnel have been deployed to perform security duties for peaceful conduct of the polls in the constituency.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Guide Dera Ismail Khan Women All NA-44 P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

32 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

10 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

11 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

10 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

10 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

10 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

11 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

11 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

11 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan