- Home
- Pakistan
- Possession of PHAF I-12/1 apartments must be handed over to allottees at earliest: Pirzada
Possession Of PHAF I-12/1 Apartments Must Be Handed Over To Allottees At Earliest: Pirzada
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Friday presided over the balloting ceremony for the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) I-12/1 project.
Amidst the event, 75 apartments, previously cancelled, were re-balloted under the Minister's supervision after fulfilling all procedural requirements.
During the ceremony, the Minister underscored the urgency of promptly handing over possession of the I-12/1 project to its rightful allottees.
Emphasizing on the timely completion of ongoing projects, he aimed to ensure the provision of contemporary residential amenities to both federal government employees and the general public.
The Minister lauded Shahid Hussain, Managing Director of PHAF, for his commendable efforts in ensuring the timely execution of the project.
In the occasion, Shahid Hussain informed the Minister about the recent success of a membership drive, which attracted approximately a hundred applicants, resulting in the successful balloting of 75 cancelled apartments.
He informed that the I-12/1 project, initiated in 2016, encompasses 3200 D&E type apartments, with construction nearing completion at 90 percent.
Furthermore, the equal allocation of apartments for both the general public and federal government employees signifies a fair and inclusive approach in the recent membership drive.
The ceremony was also attended by the Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary of Housing and Works, alongside other senior officials from the ministry and PHAF, reflecting the collective commitment towards addressing the housing needs of the populace.
/395
Recent Stories
Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies
Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash
Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO
Hania enjoys vacations in London
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ongoing SSC exams inspected in Tank2 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Talent Hunt Boys, Girls Table Tennis Championship begins2 minutes ago
-
Sell 100gm Roti at Rs 15 or face punitive action, DC warns2 minutes ago
-
SMUTA hosts dinner in honor of VC12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 127,800 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Home minister orders thorough probe into attack on foreign nationals convoy22 minutes ago
-
UNFPA delegates meet ACS to discuss second Anti-Rape Crisis Cell at Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur32 minutes ago
-
Three shot dead in Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
WAPDA awards contract to supply 2 GSU transformers for Mangla power project32 minutes ago
-
Elderly woman killed after tractor-trolley hits rickshaw32 minutes ago
-
Governor attends funeral prayers of custom officials32 minutes ago
-
Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO41 minutes ago