Open Menu

Possession Of PHAF I-12/1 Apartments Must Be Handed Over To Allottees At Earliest: Pirzada

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Possession of PHAF I-12/1 apartments must be handed over to allottees at earliest: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Friday presided over the balloting ceremony for the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) I-12/1 project.

Amidst the event, 75 apartments, previously cancelled, were re-balloted under the Minister's supervision after fulfilling all procedural requirements.

During the ceremony, the Minister underscored the urgency of promptly handing over possession of the I-12/1 project to its rightful allottees.

Emphasizing on the timely completion of ongoing projects, he aimed to ensure the provision of contemporary residential amenities to both federal government employees and the general public.

The Minister lauded Shahid Hussain, Managing Director of PHAF, for his commendable efforts in ensuring the timely execution of the project.

In the occasion, Shahid Hussain informed the Minister about the recent success of a membership drive, which attracted approximately a hundred applicants, resulting in the successful balloting of 75 cancelled apartments.

He informed that the I-12/1 project, initiated in 2016, encompasses 3200 D&E type apartments, with construction nearing completion at 90 percent.

Furthermore, the equal allocation of apartments for both the general public and federal government employees signifies a fair and inclusive approach in the recent membership drive.

The ceremony was also attended by the Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary of Housing and Works, alongside other senior officials from the ministry and PHAF, reflecting the collective commitment towards addressing the housing needs of the populace.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan 2016 Event All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

22 minutes ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

32 minutes ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

41 minutes ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

1 hour ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

2 hours ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

2 hours ago
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

5 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

17 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan