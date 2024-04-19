Possession of PHAF I-12/1 apartments must be handed over to allottees at earliest: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Friday presided over the balloting ceremony for the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) I-12/1 project.

Amidst the event, 75 apartments, previously cancelled, were re-balloted under the Minister's supervision after fulfilling all procedural requirements.

During the ceremony, the Minister underscored the urgency of promptly handing over possession of the I-12/1 project to its rightful allottees.

Emphasizing on the timely completion of ongoing projects, he aimed to ensure the provision of contemporary residential amenities to both federal government employees and the general public.

The Minister lauded Shahid Hussain, Managing Director of PHAF, for his commendable efforts in ensuring the timely execution of the project.

In the occasion, Shahid Hussain informed the Minister about the recent success of a membership drive, which attracted approximately a hundred applicants, resulting in the successful balloting of 75 cancelled apartments.

He informed that the I-12/1 project, initiated in 2016, encompasses 3200 D&E type apartments, with construction nearing completion at 90 percent.

Furthermore, the equal allocation of apartments for both the general public and federal government employees signifies a fair and inclusive approach in the recent membership drive.

The ceremony was also attended by the Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary of Housing and Works, alongside other senior officials from the ministry and PHAF, reflecting the collective commitment towards addressing the housing needs of the populace.

