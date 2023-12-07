Power theft detected at four flats in Chuhang area

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team detected power pilferage at four residential flats in an area of Chohang Sub-Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team detected power pilferage at four residential flats in an area of Chohang Sub-Division.

According to the company's spokesman here Thursday that SDO Mubeen Alam, while leading the inspection team found that the flats' owner was stealing electricity through self-installed bogus meters.

On seeing the LESCO team in the area, the owner tried to replace the meter with the original one but the inspection team caught him red-handed.