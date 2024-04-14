PPP To Support Govt For Economic Stability, Prosperity: President Zardari
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 11:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will continue to support the government for economic stability and prosperity in the country.
He was addressing the public gathering on 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto in Larkana here on Sunday.
President Asif Ali Zardari said national interest was the top priority of Pakistan Peoples Party and it will remain in touch with all political parties for the betterment of the country.
He said Pakistan was blessed with vast potential of minerals and natural resources and it would emerge from current economic crisis through exploitation of these resources.
Paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he said Bhutto family always sacrificed their lives for the country and people.
He said that party's leadership and workers accepted martyrdom for the sake of country.
"I faced jails with support of party workers," he said adding the country was facing challenges due to wrong decisions of some people." " We will strengthen the country’s economy."
President Zardari thanked people for reposing their confidence in Pakistan Peoples Party in general elections.
APP/jml
