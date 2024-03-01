Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Calls For Responsible Use Of Technology For Protecting Environment, Human Health

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 10:36 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for responsible use of technology for protecting environment, human health

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said technology should be used positively and responsibly for ensuring protection of environment, human health and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said technology should be used positively and responsibly for ensuring protection of environment, human health and prosperity.

In a virtual address at an event of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan in Karachi, he said doctors and physicians should take benefit from the fast changes in the field of science and technology.

He said in the present time, medical science was going through drastic changes and because of the progress made in the field of technology, research in medical science had become easy and less costly.

He urged the doctors and physicians to utilize information technology for the correct and timely diagnosis of diseases as now it was possible to make diagnosis before onset of diseases due to research on human cells and genes.

He advised the students to develop the capacity for analysis instead of just memorizing information.

He appreciated the standard of education of the College of Physicians and Surgeons and said the college took remarkable measures for the progress in the field of dentistry.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Education Progress National University Event From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Lawyers' bodies temporarily call off strike

Lawyers' bodies temporarily call off strike

51 seconds ago
 President calls for responsible use of technology ..

President calls for responsible use of technology for protecting environment, hu ..

53 seconds ago
 Balochistan Health sent two trucks of medical kits ..

Balochistan Health sent two trucks of medical kits for women, girls of rain hit ..

32 minutes ago
 Land Record Center building inaugurated in Fateh J ..

Land Record Center building inaugurated in Fateh Jang

32 minutes ago
 New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City ..

New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City Mayor

32 minutes ago
 Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro ..

Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro from March 5

32 minutes ago
Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan' ..

Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan's nuclear deterrence

54 minutes ago
 WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers durin ..

WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan

53 minutes ago
 "Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

53 minutes ago
 Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent ..

Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions at MWC 2024

54 minutes ago
 'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy de ..

'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy deaths

53 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end ..

Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end of March

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan