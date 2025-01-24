President For Responsible AI Use To Revolutionise Education System
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday calling for the responsible use of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the education system, said that in the AI world, human will, creativity, critical thinking and decision-making should be prioritized.
The president, in his message on the International Day of Education being observed on the day, said that AI-based tools could help tailor the learning process to individual needs.
Highlighting this year's theme, “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,” he called for utilizing education to achieve a prosperous, inclusive and progressive Pakistan.
The president said that AI-based tools could help bring data-driven reforms in the education system and called for prioritizing investment in educational infrastructure and addressing the persistent challenges in the education system.
"Let's pledge to invest in our children and equip them with the necessary skills," the president said and urged educators, policymakers and parents to embrace AI and adopt innovative ways of teaching.
He said that AI could help solve problems besides boosting creativity, basic skills of mathematics, science, language, history and critical thinking. It can also equip students with essential skills like communication, teamwork and digital literacy, he added.
