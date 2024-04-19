- Home
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Condemn Karachi Suicide Attack; Laud Timely Police Response
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned a suicide attack that took place in Karachi's Landhi area, lauding the timely response by the police to avert casualties.
In separately issued statements, both the president and prime minister said that the timely action by the police averted a huge life loss, and reiterated their firm resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country.
"The whole nation will unitedly fight out the terrorism. The miscreants will be rooted out from the country," the president remarked.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also resolved that the government would not sit idle without eliminating the terrorism in toto and thwarting all the nefarious attempts to disrupt the country's peace.
He directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured and prayed for quick recovery.
According to the media reports, five Japanese nationals remained unhurt after their vehicle was targeted by a suicide bomber in Karachi’s Landhi area.
