Provincial Minister Announces Plans For Higher Education Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 06:47 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Mina Khan Afridi Thursday announced ongoing efforts to establish a Provincial Higher Education Commission.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting here at Hazara University.

Afridi emphasized that the formulation of new rules and regulations was crucial for the effective management of the province’s universities, covering educational, research, financial, and administrative aspects.

He reiterated the province’s commitment to providing quality education and addressing financial and other challenges faced by higher educational institutions.

During his visit to the university, the Minister met with Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, deans, and faculty members.

He received a detailed briefing on the university’s educational and construction projects.

Afridi assured that he would advocate for resolving the scholarship issues faced by some students with both provincial and Federal governments, emphasizing the shared responsibility of providing the best educational facilities to students.

Highlighting the university’s role in national economic and social development, Afridi underscored the importance of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) and the Quality Assurance Cell (QAC).

He commended these offices for maintaining quality education and fostering connections with industrial and business organizations.

Praising the university's financial discipline and the Vice-Chancellor’s efforts in addressing student issues, Afridi suggested additional measures for student welfare.

